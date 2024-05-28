2 hours ago

Young Ghanaian central defender Kennedy Yeboah has experienced a remarkable transformation in his life, driven by a stroke of luck.

According to revered sports journalist Saddick Adams, the 17-year-old Asokwa Deportivo player was playing street football in Kumasi when a scout discovered his talent.

This chance encounter led to Yeboah being sent to Spanish side Villareal for trials.

Yeboah, previously unknown in broader football circles, showcased his skills impressively during these trial games.

His performance was so compelling that the scout arranged further trials for him at Villareal.

Since then, Yeboah has continued to impress the technical team at the Spanish club, who are now keen to offer him a contract to join their youth teams.