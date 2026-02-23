1 hour ago

Kenpong Travel and Tours has officially unveiled its 2026 FIFA World Cup travel packages at a well-attended launch event held on Friday, February 20, in Accra.

It comes with barely 4 months to the biggest World Cup ever, as the 2026 edition will be hosted across three nations — the United States, Canada, and Mexico — making it the largest in the tournament's history with an expanded 48-team format.

The occasion, chaired by Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi, also saw some high-powered dignitaries including the MP for Ashaiman, Hon. Ernest Henry Norgbey, ace broadcaster and President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Mr. Kobena Yeboah, as well as officials from Glico, who attended in their capacity as insurance partners for the package.

Declaring the programme duly launched, Hon. Dafeamekpor expressed strong confidence in Kenpong's ability to deliver a world-class experience for Ghanaian fans.

He assured all prospective travellers that they were in safe and capable hands, noting that Kenpong has a solid track record of managing Ghana's international tournament travels and that the 2026 edition will be even bigger and better.

"It my is hope that every Ghanaian who has ever dreamed of watching their team at a World Cup will see this package as the perfect opportunity to finally make that dream a reality," Hon. Dafeamekpor said.

The packages cover visa assistance, flight arrangements, accommodation, match ticket guidance, internal transfers between host cities, and on-ground logistics — making Kenpong a one-stop solution for fans eager to watch the tournament live.

A key highlight of the package is that it covers Ghana's full travel route across North America, starting from Canada and moving into the United States, with Glico's involvement as insurance partners adds an extra layer of security and peace of mind for all travellers booking with the company.

Over 5,000 Ghanaian fans are expected to make the trip to North America, and organisers are counting on that number to create a thunderous atmosphere wherever the Black Stars play.

The Black Stars, placed in Group L, will open their campaign on June 17 against Panama at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada. They then travel south to face England on June 23 at Gillette Stadium in Boston, before wrapping up the group stage on June 27 against Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Kenpong's package is designed to follow the Black Stars on every step of that journey.

Ghanaian supporters have always been known for their colour, passion, and energy, and the hope is that a massive travelling contingent will inspire the team to go further than ever before.

With Ghana making their fifth FIFA World Cup appearance — having previously featured in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, and Qatar 2022 — there is a real sense of excitement that this could be the tournament where the Black Stars truly write a new chapter of greatness.