8 hours ago

Kenya’s power utility firm Kenya Power has launched plans to build infrastructure that will enable the charging of electric vehicles countrywide.

A six-month trial phase is expected to start in September in the capital, Nairobi, before going to other major towns across the country in two years’ time.

The adoption of electric vehicles in Kenya has been low, partly because of a lack of adequate charging stations for individuals and businesses.

Only 350 out of an estimated 2.2 million registered vehicles in the country are electric, according to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra).

The government hopes to increase the share of electric cars to reach 5% of all vehicle imports by 2025.