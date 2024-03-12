3 hours ago

A top civil servant in Kenya's ministry of foreign affairs has told the BBC that the planned deployment of police to Haiti is now on hold following the announcement by Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry that he would be stepping down.

Korir Sing’oei, principal secretary for foreign affairs, said without a political administration in Haiti there was no anchor on which the deployment can rest.

Mr Sing’oei added that Kenya will wait for the installation of a new constitutional authority before further decisions are made.

Last year, Kenya pledged to deploy around 1,000 police officers to Haiti as part of an international force in a bid to combat the gang violence.

The deployment had been held up in the courts but earlier this month it seemed as if all the legal hurdles had been cleared.