2 hours ago

The authorities in Kenya have arrested a senior government official for refusing to follow quarantine rules after returning to the country from Germany, a country which already had thousands of confirmed cases, last month.

Gideon Saburi, the Deputy Governor of coastal Kilifi County, who later tested positive for Covid-19, was forcefully put in isolation for 14 days.

He has now fully recovered.

More than 100 people were quarantined when Mr Saburi tested positive. He is expected to be charged with endangering lives.

"I am sorry for the pain I caused," Mr Saburi said days after he was quarantined, local Daily Nation newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has reported 12 new confirmed cases of coronavirus; bringing the total to 122.

A six-year-old boy, who had pre-existing health conditions, died from virus complications, bringing the number of people who have succumbed to Covid-19, to five.

Health officials say 25-30% of Kenya's coronavirus transmissions are now local, meaning people with no history of travel or contact with those who have been abroad are contracting the virus.

Kenya is now producing locally-made Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which is available for distribution to health workers and the public.

Trade Minister Betty Maina says she expects face masks to retail for no more than 20 US cents.

The government has also asked Kenyans hoarding oxygen cylinders to return them.

Source: peacefmonline