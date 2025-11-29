9 hours ago

Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Wisdom Seade, has called on the public to prioritise local food production as part of efforts to boost the agricultural sector and enhance productivity in the municipality.

Speaking at the 41st Municipal Farmers' Day celebration at Hatorgodo, he outlined several strategies the Assembly is implementing to transform agriculture in the area. These include promoting climate-smart farming practices, investing in storage facilities, strengthening value addition, and supporting agro-processing initiatives.

“Agriculture is a key sector in the country. It provides livelihoods for many citizens,” he said. “However, the sector continues to face challenges such as climate change, limited access to credit, and poor infrastructure. Government is committed to addressing these issues to promote growth and sustainability.”

Seade urged farmers to adopt climate-smart practices, improve storage systems, and focus on processing and packaging to increase the value of their produce and reduce post-harvest losses.

He also emphasised the potential of young people to drive the transformation of the sector, describing them as “game changers” whose involvement is crucial for achieving food security and long-term economic growth.

“There are many opportunities for youth in agriculture—from primary production to value addition, agro-processing, logistics, and digital agriculture,” he said, adding that the municipal assembly is working to enhance these opportunities.

However, he acknowledged barriers that discourage young people from entering agriculture, including lack of access to land, credit, training, and reliable markets. To address these, he announced plans for youth-focused training, affordable start-up support, access-to-land initiatives, cooperative models, and agribusiness incubation hubs.

He encouraged young people to see agriculture as a viable and promising career path, and reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to supporting the next generation of farmers and agripreneurs for a more food-secure Keta Municipality.

Seade also highlighted the quality and nutritional value of local produce such as okro, pepper, onions, leafy vegetables, and fish, urging residents to consume more locally grown foods to promote health and support local farmers.