2 hours ago

James Lutterodt, one of the finalists who represented Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) in the National Science and Maths Quiz final in 2021 has passed on.

According to reports, he died Monday morning, of suspected food poisoning.

James, along with Fransica and Bright, made history by leading Ketasco to the finals of the NSMQ for the first time.

Although they didn’t emerge as winners, their talents and efforts were widely recognized and praised by many Ghanaians, leading to scholarships and other opportunities.

At the time of his passing, James was pursuing a degree in Computer Science at the University of Ghana. His dedication to education and participation in the NSMQ showcased his passion for knowledge and learning.

Source: citifmonline