2 hours ago

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu North Municipal, Martin Amenaki, has raised concerns over mounting challenges facing rice farmers in the area, despite its reputation as a major food production hub in the Volta Region.

In an interview with Class Media Group, he highlighted a growing mismatch between increased production and limited market access, leaving many farmers unable to sell their produce.

Mr. Amenaki noted that Ketu North remains one of the leading rice-producing areas in the region, with communities such as Klenormadi, Dekpor, Afife, Weta, Penyi, and parts of Dzodze actively engaged in large-scale cultivation. He added that rice from the municipality is widely known for its quality and strong nutritional value, making it competitive on both local and national markets.

However, he lamented that despite these advantages, farmers are struggling to find buyers. He attributed the situation partly to increased investment in the sector, including the distribution of large quantities of fertiliser, which has boosted output but also resulted in surplus production.

The surplus, he said, has left many farmers with unsold stock and limited funds to prepare for the next farming season.

Mr. Amenaki therefore appealed to investors, traders, and institutions to consider sourcing rice from Ketu North, adding that steps are being taken to open warehouse facilities to store excess produce for future use. He noted that some organisations have already expressed interest in purchasing the rice in bulk.

He warned that failure to secure reliable markets could negatively impact future production cycles.

Touching on agricultural infrastructure, the MCE commended the Volta Irrigation Development Authority for supporting irrigation farming, which he said provides livelihoods for more than 800 households. He revealed that recent technical challenges with the irrigation system have been resolved, ensuring continued operations.

He also disclosed plans to revive about 25 fish ponds within the irrigation enclave following renewed investor interest.

Mr. Amenaki further indicated that the World Bank is expected to support the rehabilitation of the irrigation facility, a move he believes will boost productivity and create jobs.

Encouraging young people to venture into agriculture, he described farming as a profitable and sustainable career path, citing his own experience as a poultry and maize farmer. He urged the youth to take advantage of training opportunities and agricultural initiatives to build viable livelihoods in the sector.