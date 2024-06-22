12 hours ago

Kevin Luckassen, the Dutch-Ghanaian defender, has officially left Romanian club UTA Arad, becoming a free agent ahead of his contract's end-of-month expiration.

This early release allows him to explore new opportunities and carefully consider his next move in professional football.

Several clubs have expressed interest in the 30-year-old, but Luckassen is taking his time to make a well-thought-out decision.

Since his professional debut in 2011, Luckassen has demonstrated his versatility and experience across 12 different clubs, including AZ Alkmaar, Ross County, Slovan Liberec, Northampton Town, Almere City, Politehnica Iași, Viitorul Constanța, Kayserispor, Sepsi OSK, Rapid București, and UTA Arad.

His career journey has taken him through various leagues, highlighting his adaptability and skill on the field.

Born in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Luckassen has expressed a strong desire to represent Ghana, honoring his Ghanaian heritage through his parents.

Despite not yet receiving a call-up to the Ghanaian national team, he previously played for the Netherlands at the U18 and U19 levels.

Kevin is part of a footballing family, with his younger brother, Derrick Luckassen, also starting his career at AZ Alkmaar and his cousin, Brian Brobbey, known for his time with Ajax.

Growing up, Kevin was an avid supporter of AFC Ajax, influenced by his association with Amstelveen Heemraad and his time living in Amsterdam.

Besides Dutch, he is fluent in English and is currently learning Czech, showcasing his commitment to integrating into different cultures throughout his career.