1 hour ago

Former Ghana International Kevin-Prince Boateng is on loan from AC Fiorentina to Besiktas Istanbul in Turkey.

And it becomes clear early on, It could be more than just a friendship, because Boateng is characterized by a special feature.

Ibrahim Tatlises is an icon. He shaped arabesque music like no other, sold millions of albums, played in numerous Turkish blockbusters and became a cult figure that is second to none.

His fame extends beyond the borders. He is particularly popular in the Middle East due to his style, concerts in the Arab region were always sold out, combined with crowds that were frenetically waiting for their Messiah

Did Kevin-Prince Boateng need the Harald Schmidt show to take Ibo to his heart? Probably not. Born in Wedding, grew up in Berlin, in the midst of Turks, Kurds, and Arabs, culture was no stranger to him. When Boateng lists the languages ​​he knows today, he also includes Turkish.

So it was no surprise that Boateng was in his car last year, recording a video on the streets of Barcelona listening to the popular Tatlises song "Bitanem" and singing along.

In a scene that makes many genuine Turks blush. Bitanem translates to "my only one", a love song from the Arabesque direction.

A declaration of love that captivated millions. A declaration of love from Boateng, who greets his Turkish followers at the end of the video

Since then, it has only been a question of when Boateng will finally show up in Istanbul to play football.

Because in the past few years there had been repeated tech fights between Boateng and the Istanbul clubs.

Galatasaray is said to have made a specific request last season, but then did not respond.

In winter Besiktas nailed it and borrowed the attacking midfielder until the end of the season.

The joy among Besiktas fans about the last-minute addition was huge.

The clammy club, which is struggling with a heavy debt burden and actually had no room for new players at all, brought in an internationally experienced and respected veteran, which was reason enough to be happy.

But then there is the status of Boateng himself. The man who always had sympathy, although he never played in Turkey.

When Boateng was attacked in Germany for fouling Michael Ballack, Boateng was in favor. When he signed in Barcelona, ​​they were happy with him. Guys like Boateng, who have corners and edges, have always been well received on the Bosphorus. Then you forgive one or two escapades

But Boateng made a good impression straight away, scored his first goal for Besiktas on his debut against Gaziantepspor FK and was celebrated afterwards with: Bitanem. "It was a great start, of course. It's never too late in life, but when I think of the atmosphere, I thought that I could have come earlier." Boateng is a leader straight away in a team that was put together poorly before the season - also due to lack of funds - and hardly met expectations.

One day before the Boateng change, Besiktas confirmed the return of Sergen Yalcin.

The former legend as number 10 was brought in at the end of January as a new coach, the successor to the hapless Abdullah Avci. "We are still getting to know each other," says Boateng, but Yalcin knows how to use his new man. Offensive, behind the peaks, with a tendency for the second striker. And it works. Since he also played 14 games in Florence, Boateng didn't need a lot of start-up time.

But how should it go on? Besiktas is the 13th station in Boateng's 14th year. "Turkey was still missing from the collection," Boateng says with a smile: "I don't know if I wanted to. If you asked a child today, it would say that it would play the whole career at a club to become a legend there. " But Boateng also gains something positive from his wanderlust: "I have learned different cultures and languages, so I have no regrets." He can get used to a longer stay in Turkey. "I would like to stay three years, but I have to ask my wife first." If Boateng stays, he has to do one thing. "If we become champions, I will sing 'Bitanem' in the stadium." Ibo will be happy.