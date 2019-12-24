2 hours ago

Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng will be playing under a new coach Giuseppe Iachini in Fiorentina following the sacking of coach Vicenzo Montella.

The Italian side on Monday announced the signing of Iachini, who is former a player of the club.

Ianchini, who also coached Empoli early this year, comes in with challenges as he is tasked to revive Fiorentina, who had signed Boateng with lots of expectations.

Coach Montella had signed the former Milan star with the hope of bringing back AC Florence to it's feet.

But severel trouble to the Italian side triggered a decision to part ways with the AS Roma legend.

The day before, the club of the former FC Barcelona star had also clearly lost the home game against AS Roma 1-4 - without teammate Frank Ribéry, who is missing in the long term after an ankle surgery.

In the current Serie A season, Florence is in the lower third of the table with only 17 points from 17 games - contrary to the spirit of optimism that prevailed in the summer after Boateng and Ribéry were signed.

Former Italian international Montella, 45, had taken over as coach at Fiorentina for the second time in April, having coached the club from 2012 to 2015.

He signed Boateng in July after the former the 32-year-old complet his loan deal with Spanish giant Barcelona.