1 hour ago

Following the approval of plan for the 2022/23 football season by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 9 and end on Monday, June 12, 2023.

The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League will take off from October 7, 2022 and end on May 22, 2023 while the Women’s FA Cup begins on November 4, 2022 and end on May 29, 2023.

The Division One League is scheduled for a September 30, 2022 kick off and will end on June 5, 2023.

The MTN FA Cup competition will also commence on November 4, 2022 and bring closure to the entire season on June 19, 2023.

It must be noted also that the calendar has made room for a break from November 25, 2022 to December 19, 2022 for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as required by FIFA for all qualified Member Associations.

GFA will release the full fixture and dates for Match Days in the coming days.

By this release, the GFA wishes to inform all stakeholders to take note of the dates and act accordingly.