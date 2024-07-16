1 hour ago

The Fourth Edition of the KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship is set to roll out from Thursday July 25 to Thursday August 8, 2024.

This year's Championship will be hosted at the GFA's esteemed Technical Centre, the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

The two-week Championship will commence just a day after the conclusion of the Elite U15 Girls Championship currently ongoing at the same facility.

This is the Fourth Edition of the KGL Foundation Sponsored Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship after previous events were held in Accra, Kumasi and now back to the capital.

The KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship, launched in 2021, has been an avenue for talent discovery for Clubs, particularly Premier and Division One League clubs, with several players being beneficiaries of the esteemed competition.

The ten Regional Football Associations will select the best U17 players from their Colts Competitions to represent their regions in this year's edition.

It would be recalled that the Ghana Football Association, in October 2021, announced the KGL Foundation as Colts (Juvenile) League sponsors in a landmark Sponsorship valued at One million United States dollars covering a period of five years.

The maiden (2021) and 2022 editions were held in Accra while Kumasi hosted the 2023 edition in line with the GFA's policy of holding the championships in various regions to give the competition regional balance.

The Championship returns to the capital in 2024 with the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram, hosting the Fourth Edition of the talent identification event.

Mal FC won the maiden edition of the Inter club competition after beating then Greater Accra Champions Desidero FC while Accra based Great Corinthians defeated Tamale Republicans to win the second edition in 2022.

Ashanti Regional U-17 beat Bono Ahafo Region on penalties to clinch the title in a thrilling fashion in Kumasi last year.

The KGL U17 Inter-regional championships have produced exceptionally talented players over the last four years with some playing for all the Junior National teams of Ghana and others in the domestic leagues.

Some players discovered at these championships have also moved abroad to play for foreign clubs.

About the KGL Foundation:

The KGL Foundation is a corporate social responsibility initiative set up on behalf of the KGL Group.

The Foundation focuses on youth empowerment & education, arts & culture and health & sports.

Their approach is to collaborate, innovate and empower all local grassroots organizers working in these areas, ensuring they have the resources to improve and safeguard their own societies.