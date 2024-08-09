1 hour ago

Northern Region talented forward Musah Ahmed Sharafadeen was named the best player at the 2024 KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship after helping his side clinch third place on Thursday August 8, 2024.

The teenager was a delight to watch as he scored six incredible goals to propel his side to the bronze winning feat at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

Sharafadeen underlined his potential with a superb display of football scoring artistry, showcasing his immense talent to the admiration of the wider Ghanaian public.

He was deservedly awarded the topmost individual award as the curtain was drawn on a thrilling talent identification Championship on Thursday August 8, 2024.

The talented forward won three Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards - the highest by any player at the Championship at the GFA Technical Centre.

He also shared the Golden Boot award with two other players (Stephen Cobbinah and Benedict Afful) after finishing the Championship with six goals.

Bless Amedorme of Volta Region was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper of the Championship.

The KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship, launched in 2021, has been an avenue for talent discovery for clubs, particularly Premier and Division One League clubs, with several players being beneficiaries of the esteemed competition.

The ten Regional Football Associations selected the best U17 players from their Colts competitions to represent their regions in the Championship which is aimed at identifying, training and developing young talents for the national youth teams.