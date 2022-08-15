5 hours ago

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ Artiste of the Year, KiDi, has embarked on a 3-day tour in Australia.

The ‘Touch It’ hit maker performed in a different city each day to thousands of fans.

His first show was in Sydney at the Round House inside the University of Sydney on the 12th of August, 2022.

The Lynx Entertainment act received a thrilling reception from fans and in return gave them an electrifying performance that left lasting memories.

After the great atmosphere in Sydney, KiDi dashed off with his team to Melbourne on 13th August for day-two of the tour.

At the Billboard, 170 Russell Street, he put up another spectacular performance that got the audience charged up.

The same energy continued into the 14th of August in Perth for the final lap of the tour.

Fans at Metro City in Perth climaxed the successful tour with exciting reactions to all songs performed by KiDi.

Following the impressive feedback gathered, the singer and his team are considering another tour in Australia next year.