2 hours ago

Former Accra Hearts of Oak manager Kim Grant has expressed his satisfaction over goalkeeper Richard Attah' call up into the Black Stars.

Grant believes the former Elmina Sharks goalkeeper deserves the selection and took to his social media page to congratulate the 24-year-old on arriving at what is regarded as "every player's dream" - playing for one's national team.

"I would like to personally congratulate Richard Attah being called up to the national team of Ghana Black stars," Grant said.

"You deserve this and I believe you have all the attributes and potential to be No1 national goalkeeper.

Well done Richard keep pushing bro.

"It gives me great satisfaction I was Able to also help develop other players in a year to be called to Ghana national team's during my time at the club."

His congratulatory statement came few hours after Coach CK Akunnor announced his squad at media briefing at the Accra City Hotel.

Having being the trusted pair of hands for Coach Odoom in the 12-weeks-old league, Attah was named in a 23-man squad announced by Coach CK Akunnor on Tuesday.

The short-stopper for the Phobians is among four players from the domestic scene, who have been handed a national team callup ahead of Ghana's Afcon 2021 qualifier against Sudan.

His inclusion to the Black Stars completes a list of 9 players the 47-year-old prides himself as having had an on-the-field touch to their progress into national recognition.

Eight players of the Phobians last year had call ups to the Black Stars and the Black Meteors, having had spectacular performances during the NC competition.

Attah only joined Accra Hearts of Oak in December on a free transfer at a time Grant was in charge as the director of football and first team coach.

But his call up to the Black Stars is a feat that has gotten Grant listing all those players who got national team invitation in his self pride-filled statement.

Defender Mohammed Alhassan was included in the provisional squad to the 2019 Afcon while Joseph Esso, Benjamin Afutu, Fatawu Mohammed, Benjamin Agyare and Abdul Manaf Omar were at the Black Star B camp before Coach Maxwell Konadu's dropped two of them.

Goalkeeper Richmond Ayi and left back William Denkyi also got called up to coach Ibrahim Tanko's Black Meteors squad that failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.