16 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak head Coach, Kim Taryn Grant, has been asked by the hierarchy of the club to stay aside as he is not qualified to lead the dugout.

Kim Grant who was waiting for his license A coaching certificate from the British Coaching Board dashed off in a meeting with Hearts Board to the GFA secretariat to explain queries after it was revealed his coaching certificate is B and cannot be a head coach of any Premier league club.

Assistant Coach Nii Duodu Odoom has been appointed to take his place as the Head Coach of the Club.

The pressure on Grant to leave the club doubled up when he lost the President Cup against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.