2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress organized a mammoth vigil in memory of the late founder and leader of the party, Jerry John Rawlings who kicked the bucket on November 12, 2020.

The vigil which was held on Sunday, November 15, at the Obra Sport saw Majority of the family of the Rawlings missing notable among them were Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and her two daughters (Amina Rawlings and Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings).

The long-held suspicion by some Ghanaians was that Kimathi Rawlings and his sister Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings will toe the line of their father and work with the National Democratic Congress.

It was also widely believed that Amina Rawlings and her sister Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings were with their mother’s National Democratic Party or better still, support their mother.

Has this been confirmed by the appearance of Kimathi at the NDC vigil?

The National Democratic Congress at the moment is a far bigger political party than the National Democratic Party and it is no wonder, Honorable Member of Parliament, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings stood on the ticket of the NDC and won.

She is poised to return to Ghana’s next parliament if she wins her second term bid in the upcoming December 7 elections to represent Klottey-Korley Constituency.

This presents a unique situation for the NDC because Kimathi may also begin to play some form of role within his father’s party in the near future instead of with the mother’s NDP which many believe will not have any significant impact in terms of votes in the upcoming elections.

Are they (Kimathi and Zanetor Rawlings) towing their fathers' path because they are more like him in ideology and political underpinnings?

Perhaps, they had their father’s blessings to do so and it would have been major news if both of them did not represent at the vigil yesterday.