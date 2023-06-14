1 hour ago

King Ayisoba, the King of Kologo Music, dazzled a massive crowd at the Oerol Festival in Holland with a world-class performance on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Known in real life as Albert Ayisoba Apoozore, King Ayisoba, who is known for his unique blend of traditional and contemporary music, kicked off his performance with his hit song “I Want to See You My Father.” He then went on to perform other popular songs, such as “The Whole World” “Agbekor”, and many others.

The Dutch audience was captivated by Ayisoba’s energetic performance and his infectious enthusiasm.

Many in the crowd sang along to his songs and danced to the beat.

The multiple-award-winning Ghanaian musician’s performance was a highlight of the Oerol Festival, which is one of the largest and most popular festivals in Holland.

The festival is known for its eclectic mix of music, dance, theatre, and art.

The performance was part of Ayisoba’s 45-day tour of Europe and Asia.

King Ayisoba, the most successful traditional artist and most toured current Ghanaian artist, will be performing in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Thailand.

Watch excerpts of his performance below

Source: citifmonline