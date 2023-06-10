3 hours ago

Ghanaian traditional musician King Ayisoba has embarked on a 45-day tour of Europe and Asia.

Ayisoba’s tour started in Holland on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, and will end in South Korea in July. He will be performing at a variety of venues, including concert halls, festivals, and universities.

In a video he shared exclusively with GhanaWeekend, King Ayisoba revealed that he will be performing in the following countries:



Holland



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Thailand

He is looking forward to performing for his fans in these countries and sharing his music with the world.

He has over the years performed at some of the biggest festivals in the world, including the Rolskilde festival in Eastern Europe.

Speaking to GhanaWeekend, the King of Kologo music said he is excited to share his music with a wider audience and to promote Ghanaian culture. “I am also looking forward to meeting new fans and making new friends,” he added

Albert Apoozore, better known by his stage name King Ayisoba has been praised for his unique blend of traditional and contemporary music.

He is the only traditional musician to have won the overall top award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Watch how he departed Ghana below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghana Weekend (@ghanaweekend)

citifmonline.com