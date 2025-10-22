3 hours ago

Veteran Ghanaian traditional musician King Ayisoba believes he deserves a diplomatic passport in recognition of his long-standing efforts to promote Ghana’s indigenous music across the world.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Kafui Dey, the “I Want To See My Father” hitmaker said his decades of dedication to preserving and showcasing Ghana’s traditional sounds internationally should earn him the same recognition recently extended to five celebrated Ghanaian creatives.

“I can’t say those who received it don’t deserve it. Someone like Rocky Dawuni has really worked hard — it’s not easy to earn a Grammy nomination. I just hope they also consider me because, truthfully, when it comes to Ghanaian music traditions, I’m one of those who’ve carried it,” he stated.

King Ayisoba emphasized that he holds no resentment toward the current recipients, commending them for their contributions to Ghana’s global image. He singled out Rocky Dawuni for special praise, describing the Grammy-nominated reggae artiste as a true ambassador of Ghanaian music.

The diplomatic passports were presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to five distinguished Ghanaians — travel vlogger Wode Maya, reggae artiste Rocky Dawuni, broadcaster Anita Erskine, visual artist Ibrahim Mahama, and entrepreneur Dentaa Amoateng.

The presentation took place on 17 September 2025 during the launch of the Diaspora Summit 2025, jointly organised by the Office of the President (Diaspora Affairs) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, the honourees were selected for their consistent efforts in promoting Ghana and African culture on the international stage.