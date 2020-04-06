39 minutes ago

Famous Kumasi sports broadcaster, Ebenezer Kyere, known in the media circle as King Eben, has reportedly resigned from Silver FM.

According to sources available to this portal, the award-winning presenter tendered in his resignation letter on Tuesday, April 27, 2020, to officially vacate from his post as the staion's Head of Sports and host of 'Silver Sports'.

The news of King Eben joining Silver FM in July 2016 went viral after he swerved Agyenkwa FM, owned by the Tobinco Group of Companies to accept that offer.

Before switching camp with Silver FM, King Eben who is notable as the 'Best Sports Foreign News Presenter', had previously worked with Shallom FM (Berekum), Solid FM and Ashh FM.

Ghanaguardian.com cannot immediately reveal his next destination but it has been circulated that the sports anchor is heading to Wontumi Radio/TV, owned by Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako a.k.a Chairman Wontumi.

The station which is currently on a test transmission, operates on Frequency Modulation, 101.3Mhz. and located at Asokwa, just behind the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and close to the T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School (AMASS).