Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have parted ways with Serbian trainer Slavisa Bosivic with immediate effect.

The club have also dissolved their entire technical team as they plan to constitute a new one mid season.

King Faisal almost sacked their Serbian trainer after last Wednesday's 5-1 hiding against Ashantigold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in the Ghana Premier League in a rescheduled game.

The management of the club have this morning handed the coach his dismissal letter after presiding over a disastrous reign at King Faisal since he was appointed last year.

A statement from the club reads:

"Technical team dissolved The Management wishes to announce for the information of the General Public, especially fans of the club that Slavisa Bozicic has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach of the club with immediate effect along with all members of the Technical team. King Faisal Football Club would like to thank Mr. Bozicic and the technical team for the services rendered to the club and wish them the best going forward. The club has started a process for the recruitment of a new coach and technical staff."

Slavisa played 20 matches,lost 12,drew 7 and won just a 1 game during his stay at King Faisal.

Former GFA Technical Director Oti Akenteng has also been approached by club president Alhaji Grunsah to offer technical advice to the technical team.