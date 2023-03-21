1 hour ago

King Faisal and Bibiani Gold Stars shared the spoils on Monday as the home side failed to advantage of their home grounds in Abrankese, Kumasi.

Both sides finished the game with ten men following two late bookings in the closing stages of the game. Bibiani Goldstars defender Farouk Adams and Faisal captain Ibrahim Suraj were sent off in the stoppage time after both players received their second caution in the game.

Faisal dropped into the relegation zone after Monday's draw while Bibiani Goldstars moved to the 7th spot with 32 points - extending their winless away record to five matches.