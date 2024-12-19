3 hours ago

King Faisal FC has announced a strategic return to the iconic Baba Yara Stadium as their home ground, leaving behind the Ejisu Okese Park.

This decision comes after the conclusion of Match Week 9 in the ongoing Access Bank Division One League (Zone Two).

The move marks a return to their spiritual home, where the club enjoyed some of its most memorable moments in Ghanaian football.

Management is optimistic that the switch will not only lift the morale of the team but also provide the impetus needed to secure promotion back to the Ghana Premier League.

This season, King Faisal has struggled for consistency, managing 2 wins, 5 draws, and 2 losses in 9 matches.

Their home form has been underwhelming, with just 1 win, 2 draws, and 1 loss from 4 games at Ejisu Okese Park.

The change to Baba Yara Stadium is seen as a solution to their home struggles and a chance to tap into the energy of a venue steeped in footballing history.

King Faisal’s first test at their new-old home will be a daunting one as they face league leaders Swedru All Blacks on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Currently sitting 9th on the league table with 11 points, the 'Insha Allah' lads are determined to turn their season around and reignite their push for promotion.

With the return to Baba Yara, fans will hope to see a revitalized King Faisal team ready to dominate at home and climb the league standings.