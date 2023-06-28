46 minutes ago

Highly talented King Faisal midfielder, Baba Yahaya, has emerged as a prime target for two of Ghana's most prestigious clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, following his exceptional performances throughout the 2022/23 season.

Yahaya's outstanding displays on the field have garnered significant attention, making him one of the most sought-after players in the Ghanaian football scene.

As a result, he finds himself in a favorable position to join either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko, should they express a keen interest and present an enticing offer.

While rumors have been circulating about his potential move, Yahaya clarified that he has not received any official contact from either club.

However, he expressed admiration for both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, acknowledging their status as the two biggest clubs in Ghana. Ultimately, he stated that he would make a decision based on the club that presents a compelling offer.

“I have heard of rumours but there is no official contact from any club. I like both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak because they are the two biggest clubs in Ghana but I will join the club who comes with a big offer," Yahaya said when quizzed on a potential move to Hearts or Kotoko.

In the recently concluded season, Yahaya showcased his remarkable skills in 33 appearances for King Faisal, contributing three goals to their campaign.

His performances on the field were highly impressive, establishing him as a key figure for the "Insha Allah" boys throughout the season.

As the transfer window opens, the competition to secure the services of Baba Yahaya will likely intensify. Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will need to make attractive offers to persuade the talented midfielder to join their ranks.

Yahaya's potential move to either club holds great significance for his career and could mark the next chapter in his football journey.