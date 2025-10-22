2 hours ago

Morocco’s U-20 national team has etched its name into football history, lifting the FIFA U-20 World Cup trophy for the first time ever after a stunning 2–0 victory over six-time champions Argentina in the final held in Chile.

In a moving message, King Mohammed VI congratulated the Atlas Cubs, praising their unity, confidence, and professionalism, and describing their triumph as a reflection of Morocco’s growing football strength and youth potential.

“We commend this sporting feat… the result of your high self-confidence, your unwavering belief in your potential and talent, the spirit of unity and harmony you have demonstrated,” the King stated.

The Monarch followed the team’s journey “with immense joy and deep pride,” lauding the players, coaches, and staff for representing Morocco and Africa with honour. He urged the team to remain focused and dedicated, expressing confidence that this milestone marks the beginning of greater achievements for Moroccan football.

Morocco’s victory is not only a national triumph but a continental breakthrough, showcasing the strength of African youth development on the global stage. The Atlas Cubs’ success follows Morocco’s recent strides at senior level, including a historic semi-final run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.