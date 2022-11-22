17 minutes ago

American rap celebrity Chance the Rapper has released a new song featuring Ghana’s star singer King Promise.

‘Yah Know’ was accompanied by a 6-minute-long visual work directed by Chance himself and stars artistes King Promise, Vic Mensa and Mia Lee.

The first time Chance the Rapper and King Promise appeared on a song together was on ‘Run to You’, Track 15, on the latter’s 2022 sophomore album called ‘5Star’.

On the ‘Yah Know’ song, King Promise has disclosed that the circumstances under which the song was created was “something special.”

“We made this song in the evening and shot the video in the morning before I caught my flight out of Chicago. This [thing] came together as God planned. Out now on all platforms [green heart emoji],” he elaborated.

Aside from the ‘Yah Know’ song, Chance the Rapper has announced the guest list for his anticipated Black Star Line Festival happening at the Black Star Square, Accra, Ghana, on Friday, January 6: Erykah Badu, Jeremih, Asakaa Boys, T-Pain, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, M.anifest, and festival collaborator Vic Mensa.

The Chicago rapper also noted it is a free concert and there will be other guest performers beyond the above.

Meanwhile, King Promise, who has been busy jetting around the world on a promotional tour for his new album, has also alerted fans his annual Promiseland event is slated for Friday, 23 December, at the La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Accra at 6 PM.

“It’s only right we end the #5StarWorldTour home at the PROMISELAND. Ghana, December 23rd. Tickets out this week [Ghana flag and heart emojis],” he has said in a tweet.

Source: Ghanaweb