Popular Ghanaian Afrobeats star King Promise has sparked controversy online after a viral video showed him wrongly asserting that Lagos, Nigeria, is larger than the entire country of Ghana.

In the clip, filmed during a casual chat with Nigerian TikTok creator Peller in Accra, King Promise compared the two nations’ populations and music streaming statistics — but his comments quickly drew backlash.

“Nigeria is bigger than Ghana; come to think of it, the whole of Ghana is not bigger than Lagos. Lagos is bigger than the whole of Ghana, and it’s not even the capital of Nigeria. So if you’re talking numbers, it’s not even fair. Ghana has 24 million people; Nigeria is about 300 million,” he said.

His statement immediately triggered criticism from Ghanaians, who accused the singer of being misinformed. Many pointed out that such remarks, coming from a prominent public figure, could easily spread misinformation.

Social media users took to X (formerly Twitter) to mock his geographical knowledge. One user wrote, “Bro is still holding on to the social studies he was taught in 2013,” while another commented, “The ignorance on display is staggering.”

According to data from the Ghana Statistical Service, the country’s population stood at 30.83 million following the 2021 Population and Housing Census, with projections placing it at around 33.7 million by 2025. Meanwhile, official figures from the Lagos State Government estimate Lagos’ population at just over 22 million, though exact numbers remain difficult to confirm due to rapid urbanization.

Despite its dense population, Lagos is significantly smaller in land area compared to Ghana, which covers over 238,000 square kilometres.

Several social media users sought to set the record straight:





@GHDeservesBest: “Lagos isn’t bigger than Ghana; it’s just more populated. Ghana’s population is about 34 million, while Lagos has a little over 20 million.”

@Protocore37: “Lagos isn’t larger geographically — it only has a higher population density.”

@Casparr01: “Someone tell King Promise that population size and land size are not the same thing.”

