When Ghanaian singer-songwriter King Promise was considering locations to shoot content for his new track there was only one possible answer for the Chelsea supporter - Stamford Bridge.

The award-winning artist spent a day at the Bridge creating content for the launch of his upcoming song Bad Habits featuring Davido, which is set to be released on Friday 21 November.

While taking a break from filming, King Promise soaked up the sights of the stadium which has hosted so many of the iconic Chelsea moments that he has celebrated over the years.

He also sat down to tell us about his love for the Blues, what this club means to supporters back home in Ghana and how a string of current and former Chelsea players have helped inspire and guide him during his own career...



We’ll start at the beginning. Growing up in Ghana with any team in the world to choose from, why was Chelsea the team for you?



Has Essien been an inspiration for you?

I always loved football, but my love for Chelsea started because of Michael Essien, because he was a Ghanaian legend and he played for this lovely club. So I was just rallying behind him having such a great time at such a prestigious club, but even after he left it remained the club in my heart. This is my family, but it started because of Michael Essien.He’s Ghanaian royalty. An inspiration, motivation, from nothing to something, from home to global. Michael Essien means a lot because to make it out of nothing to be on the world stage is something that gives the youth hope. It gives the kids the idea that if he can make it, you can make it.

That’s what I stand for as well. Where I’m from is in Accra, the capital, but it’s on the other side, and you wouldn’t expect someone like me, coming from there, to make it this far, in my career and how my music has travelled across the globe and across continents.

It’s similar to what Michael Essien did with Chelsea, where he came from the streets of Accra and ended up on the world stage. For me, just having him play for Chelsea made me think if he can do it on the world stage then I can do it on the world stage as well.

He’s a great guy. He was with me at a show I did in Denmark. I got him on stage and he’s a little bit shy, he doesn’t really like the cameras, but he’s an amazing guy.



Have you met any other current or former Chelsea players?

Yeah. One of my very good mates is Callum Hudson-Odoi, he’s my brother. Also Trevoh Chalobah, he’s my guy. Before we had a link, he signed a jersey for me, and we’ve stayed in touch.

Hakim Ziyech is one of my very good friends as well, I was with him in Amsterdam in the summer. Kurt Zouma also signed a jersey for me and I met John Terry in Qatar and we had a nice conversation.

But Marcel Desailly, that’s my guy. I just spoke to him and when I told him I was at Stamford Bridge he was super excited for me. I love Marcel, he has Ghanaian roots as well so we spend a lot of time together back home when he can.



What is it like spending time with a legend like Desailly?

He’s a legend, but on a personal note, as a human being, he’s amazing. He’s always the one who’s having fun, has a good vibe, has a smile, is ready to dance. And also just share advice, because obviously he’s seen and done it all on the world stage.

So, for a young guy like me, also coming up and trying to represent my people to the world, it’s always good to have people who have also achieved high heights to ease you on the right path. He’s someone I look up to and someone I can have conversations with. He’s a great guy.



Do you find you have a lot in common with footballers? You both have the pressure of performing in front of thousands of fans…

I tell my friends it’s kind of the same, because I believe football and music are both art. The art of football is beautiful and the art of making music is magic. They play on the field everywhere in the world to thousands of people and millions watching on TV, and I go on stage everywhere in the world and have millions watching on YouTube. So it’s pretty much the same, just a different type of art, but a beautiful art we share with the world.



Tell us about the passion for football in Ghana…

Every boy on the streets of Accra wants to be a footballer. We grow up loving the sport and hoping we can make it in the sport one day. Eventually, we find our path, but the love of football is something we have from an early age.

I really thought I was going to be a footballer growing up, it was one of my passions and dreams. Eventuall,y I made it to music, which I’m thankful for, but my love of football goes beyond just a sport. For me it feels like a religion. I have goosebumps being here at Stamford Bridge.

Can you pick out some of your favourite moments from following Chelsea?



Which players would be in your dream Chelsea five-a-side team?



What is it like coming to games at Stamford Bridge?



Why did you decide to film your new music video at Stamford Bridge?

Obviously, that goal by Fernando Torres, going around the keeper at the Nou Camp. Michael Essien’s goal against Barca, the one he scored against Arsenal as well. Just winning the Premier League, seeing JT lifting the cup. But there are so many memories, I can’t even pick one or two. Also, Frank Lampard’s goal from in the corner against Barcelona, that was crazy, and Didier Drogba’s chest, turn and bang against Tottenham.That’s crazy! The goalkeeper is Petr Cech, so that leaves me with four players. I will pick one in defence, two in the midfield and one striker. The defender will definitely be my captain JT. In the midfield Michael Essien, of course, then Eden Hazard. Then up front Didier Drogba.The very first time I came to Stamford Bridge was to watch Chelsea against Arsenal, that was crazy. I’ve been to quite a few games now. On match-day everyone’s going crazy, and there’s just an aura around the stadium. The feeling is ecstatic to be here on a matchday, seeing the players in action, seeing the fans in full force. It’s amazing.Because why not Stamford Bridge? This is our home, this my home, we’re world champions. I have a song called Bad Habits that says I can’t stop winning, that’s my bad habit. And we can’t stop winning, we’re the world champions right now, we just won the Club World Cup.

We won a European trophy as well, the female team won trophies as well, so that’s our bad habit, we can’t stop winning. That’s why I wanted to come here to film it and I’m thankful to everyone for opening up the stadium to the boy from Accra to make some beautiful content.



And lastly, could you put into words what Chelsea means to you?

It means more than just football. This is a religion back home. If you came to Accra you would see how much Chelsea has an impact and how much we love the club, even without ever having stepped foot on English soil, because the sport’s connected us.

I love the team. When we have a bad day I have a bad day, when we win I win. It’s not just myself. I have a few of my very good friends and it feels like a family, we are all Chelsea fans.

Just being here is beautiful, this team means a lot to us. Just being at the Bridge, just soaking it in, seeing the pitch, it’s different. It gives me goosebumps. So thank you to the club for allowing me to experience this on the next level.

