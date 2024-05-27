3 hours ago

Ghanaian artiste, King Promise has clarified that his alleged music video which featured key players in the entertainment space all dressed in Kente, was a proper wedding ceremony.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Doreen Avio, he explained that he invested so much into the alleged video production because it was an actual marriage ceremony.

“It was a true African ceremony. Do you think we will waste money like that?” he quizzed.

He further explained that the ceremony was private and only a few family members and loved ones were invited. However, he hinted there may be a bigger wedding soon.

“You may never know if there is another wedding coming. Because this was just a little bit of the whole show.”

This comes after the online wedding videos featuring celebrities like Sarkodie, Dancegod Lloyd, and Joey B fueled rumours that it was an actual wedding or a music video shoot.

King Promise has assured his well-wishers that in due time he would properly announce his intentions of getting married however all are to note that he likes to keep life activities private.

“Everything will unveil itself very soon. Rest assured I’ll unveil it but my private stuff remains private,” he noted.