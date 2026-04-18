Ghanaian youngster Kingsford Boakye marked his final home appearance for Everton U21 with a goal in their emphatic 8-4 victory over Ipswich Town U21 at Goodison Park.
The 20-year-old forward found the net in a high-scoring encounter on Friday evening, capping what is expected to be his last outing at the historic ground, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.
Boakye’s strike adds to his growing contribution this campaign, taking his tally to two goals and one assist for the Toffees’ development side.
The match itself proved to be a memorable send-off, with Everton’s young side delivering an attacking display in front of their home supporters.
For Boakye, the occasion carried added significance, as he prepares to move on from the club in search of the next step in his career.
His performance offered a fitting farewell, a reminder of his potential and a final contribution on a ground steeped in history.
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