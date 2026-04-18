4 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Kingsford Boakye marked his final home appearance for Everton U21 with a goal in their emphatic 8-4 victory over Ipswich Town U21 at Goodison Park.

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‎The 20-year-old forward found the net in a high-scoring encounter on Friday evening, capping what is expected to be his last outing at the historic ground, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

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‎Boakye’s strike adds to his growing contribution this campaign, taking his tally to two goals and one assist for the Toffees’ development side.

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‎The match itself proved to be a memorable send-off, with Everton’s young side delivering an attacking display in front of their home supporters.

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‎For Boakye, the occasion carried added significance, as he prepares to move on from the club in search of the next step in his career.

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‎His performance offered a fitting farewell, a reminder of his potential and a final contribution on a ground steeped in history.