52 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Kingsley Asante Ofori made a significant impact for SJK Seinajoki as he scored his second goal, rescuing a dramatic point for his team against FC Lahti.

In the first minute of added time in the first half, the former EurAfrica FC winger volleyed home the equalizer, igniting cheers from the away supporters.

Ofori, aged 21, displayed impressive power and skill as he showcased his fancy footwork throughout the match at Lahti Stadium.

The opening goal was scored by Lahti's Finnish attacking midfielder Tommi Jäntti in the 25th minute.

However, teenage right-winger Asante Ofori stepped up and delivered his second goal in the Finnish top-tier league, securing a crucial point for SJK Seinajoki.

With this result, SJK Seinajoki currently sits at the top of the league table with 32 points.

Ofori's contribution highlights his growing impact in the team and his ability to make a difference in crucial moments.

His goal not only earned his team a valuable point but also showcased his talent and potential as a young player.

SJK Seinajoki will look to build on this result and continue their strong performance in the league with the help of Kingsley Asante Ofori's attacking prowess.