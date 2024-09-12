5 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency, Kingsley Nyarko, has confidently stated that he will retain the Kwadaso seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 polls.

According to the MP, his tenure has seen remarkable development in the constituency, which he attributes to the NPP's commitment to transforming Kwadaso through various initiatives and infrastructure projects.

The MP highlighted the NPP's achievements in Kwadaso since he took office, emphasizing that these developmental projects have greatly improved the lives of the people.

He urged constituents to recognize the party's efforts and continue to support the NPP to ensure more progress.

Hon. Kingsley Nyarko also reiterated his dedication to serving the people and pushing for more projects that will benefit the community.

In his address, the Kwadaso MP emphasized the importance of unity within the NPP.

He called on all party members and supporters to come together, work hard, and ensure that the Kwadaso seat remains in the hands of the NPP.

He also stressed that unity was essential not only to maintain the parliamentary seat but also to help the party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, win the presidency in the upcoming December 7 election.

Speaking to the people of Kwadaso after submitting his nomination form at the Electoral Commission office, Hon. Kingsley Nyarko urged them to vote in large numbers for both him and Dr. Bawumia.

He explained that a strong voter turnout in support of the NPP would guarantee the continuation of the development agenda and bring more projects to the constituency in 2025.

The MP concluded his speech by reminding the people of Kwadaso of the importance of their votes in shaping the future of the constituency.

Hon. Kingsley Nyarko encouraged them to stand firm behind the NPP, noting that their support would secure further growth and prosperity for the area under his leadership and that of Dr. Bawumia.