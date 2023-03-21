1 hour ago

Kingsley Schindler has been called up to replace the injured Tariq Lamptey for this week's TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

The German born player who is yet to be capped by Ghana arrived in Accra on Monday to join the rest of the squad for the two crucial matches slated for Kumasi and Luanda respectively.

Kingsley Shindler, 29, plays for German Bundesliga side FC Köln.

Tariq Lamptey who was part of the Twenty-five man squad that was announced for the two matches has been forced to withdraw due to injury.

Meanwhile Seventeen (17) players are currently in camp ahead of the trip to Kumasi on Tuesday afternoon. They include Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott, Alexander Djiku, Denis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Patrick Kpozo, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Andre Ayew, Joseph Painstil, Ransford Yeboah, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, Majeed Ashimeru and Edmund Addo.

The other players are expected in camp this morning ahead of the trip to Kumasi.