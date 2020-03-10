1 hour ago

The Bono East Regional Fire Officer, DO1 Anim Frimpong has disclosed that victims of the accident which claimed 31 lives are yet to be identified by their families.

However, two of the victims who were burnt beyond recognition, a Police Officer and the Driver of the Yutuong bus have been identified by their families.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the bodies which were burnt beyond recognition have been deposited at the morgue awaiting identification and collection.

Narrating how the ghastly accident occurred, he explained that a survivor told them that the driver of the Yutong bus was sleeping and apparently veered off the road where he collided with the oncoming Mercedes Sprinter bus who had frantically tried to save the situation.

Though identifying the victims would be difficult due to how badly they have been burnt, they have all been tagged including a pregnant woman whose identification may seem to be easier.

"So we are appealing to families whose relatives have not reported to their destinations to contact us to enable us to release their bodies to them for proper burial," he said.

At least 30 people have been burnt beyond recognition in a fatal road accident that occurred on the Kintampo-Tamale highway.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended his condolences to the families of those who perished in the Kintampo-Tamale Highway fatality on Monday.

The President also wished the survivors, some of whom sustained various degrees of injuries, a speedy recovery.

Source: peace news