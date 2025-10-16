37 minutes ago

Cashew farmers in Kintampo, in the Bono East Region, are urging the government to intervene urgently to address what they describe as a worsening crisis threatening the survival of Ghana’s cashew industry.

The farmers allege that unauthorised buyers are distorting market prices by purchasing raw cashew nuts at inconsistent and artificially low rates — a situation they say is undermining the industry and their livelihoods.

In an interview, local farmer Asona Dehyie Kwateng described the situation as “alarming” and appealed directly to President John Dramani Mahama to step in and regulate the sector.

“We have been trained to harvest quality cashew, but these buyers are taking advantage of farmers, offering as low as GH¢5 per kilo, far below the standard price of GH¢15,” she lamented.

“We need a fixed and fair price throughout the season to protect our livelihoods.”

The farmers fear that if the trend continues, Ghana’s cashew market — one of the most vibrant in Africa — could collapse, threatening thousands of jobs and export revenues.

Former Chairman of the Cashew Farmers Association, Emmanuel Okrah, also called for stronger government commitment to the cashew sector, describing it as a potential driver of economic recovery.

He urged the establishment of cashew processing factories across producing regions and the promotion of value addition to enhance export earnings and create employment.

“Cashew apples can be processed into wine, alcohol, and other by-products for both local consumption and export,” he said.

“Investing in this sector will generate jobs for the youth, reduce unemployment, and improve living standards.”

The farmers are calling for a comprehensive national policy to regulate cashew pricing, promote local processing, and encourage sustainable farming practices.

They believe such reforms would stabilise the market, secure fair income for farmers, and ensure the long-term growth of Ghana’s cashew industry.