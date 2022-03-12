1 hour ago

The Municipal Chief Executive of Kintampo North, Hon. Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw on Wednesday, 9th March 2022 chaired the swearing-in and inauguration of the Kintampo North Municipal Assembly's Sports Committee as established in the Sports Act, 2016 (Act 934), Section 23 and 24.

Present for the occasion was the Bono-East Regional Director - NSA, Mr. Sani Raphic Mohammed, Kintampo North Municipal Co-ordinating Director, Alhaji Shaibu Inusah, Kintampo North Municipal Finance Officer, Francis Adjabeng and Kintampo North Municipal Budget Officer, Abraham Jamphat.

Whiles there were members of the press from ADARS FM and Zone FM to cover the brief ceremony.

SPORTS COMMITTEE MEMBERS BELOW:

1. Malik Appiah - Retired Footballers Association Chairman

2. Socito Taah Issac - (Municipal Football Chairman Kintampo North and South)

3. Sabina Kolog Zure (General Secretary - Center Spikers Volleyball Club)

4. Daniel Dogbeto - GES, PE coordinator Kintampo North

5. Felix Opoku - GAA Regional Secretary Bono East

6. Mubarick Issah - Social Service Chairman Kintampo North District Assembly/Assembly Man

7. Tuffour Emmanuel Junior-Municipal Sports Director

8. Yakubu Issah Osman -Municipal Football Executive Member Kintampo North/South