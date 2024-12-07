1 hour ago

An Electoral Commission (EC) official in Kintampo South has been arrested after being accused of tampering with ballot papers by removing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's image.

The incident reportedly occurred during preparations for a local election, sparking outrage and concerns about electoral integrity.

Eyewitnesses allege that the official was seen deliberately tearing off sections of the ballot papers containing Dr. Bawumia's face.

The act was reportedly noticed by vigilant party representatives who immediately reported the matter to the authorities. The police swiftly intervened, detaining the official for questioning.

The EC has released a statement condemning the act and assuring the public of its commitment to impartiality.

"This is a grave breach of electoral ethics, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement to ensure the individual faces the appropriate consequences," the statement read.

Dr. Bawumia's team has expressed disappointment over the incident, calling for heightened vigilance during the electoral process.

"Such acts undermine the democratic principles we hold dear. We urge the EC to take stringent measures to prevent a recurrence," a spokesperson said.

The case has reignited conversations about electoral malpractice in Ghana, with calls for stronger safeguards to ensure free and fair elections. The arrested official remains in custody, and investigations are ongoing.