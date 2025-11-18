2 hours ago

The Black Stars completed their final training session on Monday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, as preparations intensify for Tuesday’s international friendly against South Korea.

Nineteen players trained under head coach Otto Addo and his technical staff, sharpening tactics and fitness levels after last Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Japan in the Kirin Cup.

The squad has been heavily impacted by injuries, with Francis Abu, Antoine Semenyo, and Mohammed Salisu ruled out. Key figures Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and captain Jordan Ayew also did not travel, leaving Addo to rely on the available group in Seoul.

Despite the absences, the team remains focused on delivering a strong performance. Both fixtures on the Asia tour form part of Ghana’s broader preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, offering valuable opportunities to build cohesion and test new options.

Addo has urged the remaining players to step up and seize the moment, aiming to bounce back from the Japan defeat and generate momentum heading into next year’s qualifiers.

The game is set to take place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday, November 18 at 11:00 GMT.