3 hours ago

Ghana’s Black Stars have completed their final training session ahead of Friday’s Kirin Cup showdown against Japan, with head coach Otto Addo fine-tuning tactics and finalizing his lineup at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi.

The session featured high-tempo drills focused on attacking combinations, defensive structure, and set-piece execution — all designed to sharpen the team’s cohesion and match readiness. All 22 players participated, including late arrivals Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak) and Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco), who were given tailored attention to ensure full integration.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, the friendly offers a crucial opportunity for Addo to assess squad depth and chemistry against a technically sound Japanese side. The intensity and focus captured in training images reflect a team determined to make a statement.

Ghana will kick off against the Samurai Blue at 10:20 a.m. local time on Friday, November 14, before traveling to Seoul for a second friendly against South Korea on Tuesday, November 18 — both fixtures forming a vital part of the Black Stars’ global preparations.,