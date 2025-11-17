40 minutes ago

St Patrick’s Athletic goalkeeper Joseph Anang has expressed heartfelt appreciation to Ghanaians after making his senior debut for the Black Stars in Friday’s Kirin Cup clash against Japan.

The 25-year-old started ahead of first-choice Benjamin Asare as head coach Otto Addo continues to assess his options ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. Despite Ghana’s 2-0 defeat in Nagoya, Anang delivered a composed performance in goal, showing glimpses of his potential on the international stage.

“Extremely appreciative of getting the opportunity to wear the national team jersey for the first time. A proud moment I will never forget. Also want to say a massive thank you to Ghanaians for their support,” Anang posted on social media.

The former West Ham United shot-stopper could retain his place for Ghana’s next friendly against South Korea in Seoul on Tuesday, as Addo continues to rotate his squad and build depth.

The goalkeeping department has come under scrutiny in recent weeks with sections of the fanbase questioning Asare’s consistency despite his strong record. Anang’s emergence adds a fresh dynamic to the debate, offering a promising alternative as the World Cup approaches.

Ghana will discover its group-stage opponents next month during the official draw in Washington, DC, as anticipation builds for the nation’s sixth World Cup appearance.