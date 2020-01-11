42 minutes ago

Ghanaian music legend, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, known in showbiz as KK Fosu, has declared his intention to contest the Akuapem North parliamentary seat in the upcoming 2020 elections.

The multiple award-winning artiste would likely contest as an independent candidate.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, KK Fosu stated that, the time was right to give back to the youth of Akuapem by empowering and inspiring them to attain greater heights.

“The youth of Akuapem North want me to contest for the seat and I have decided to contest come 2020 and hopefully I can impact on the youth by empowering them,” he said.

KK Fosu added that he remained hopeful of impacting the youth of Akuapem North whom according to him, are talented and hardworking.

Madam Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah is currently the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North and also doubles as the Deputy Minister of Information.

GNA