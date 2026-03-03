KMA removes explosive chemicals sellers from Kejetia market

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), with support from the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation, has embarked on a special operation to remove traders dealing in combustible and explosive materials within the market.

The exercise, carried out on March 2, 2026, forms part of measures to prevent future fire outbreaks at the busy commercial center.

Chemicals such as perfumes, soda, carbide and other substances that can easily explode under excessive heat were removed during the operation.

Authorities say the decision is aimed at safeguarding lives, property and investments, following previous fire incidents that caused significant damage at the market.

Addressing traders during the operation, the Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori Agyemang, explained that the removal of chemical sellers was initially scheduled to be undertaken in 2023 after an earlier fire outbreak, but had delayed.

He stressed that the current action is necessary to protect the market from recurring disasters.

He further directed all affected traders to submit their names to the Kejetia Fire Service to enable authorities determine the actual number of operators and facilitate arrangements to relocate them to shops at the Racecourse within four weeks.

The Assembly assured traders that the move is purely a safety measure and called for their cooperation to ensure a fire-free trading environment.

The General Secretary of the Combined Traders Association, Rubben Ameh, has commended the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly for what he described as a good initiative aimed at safeguarding traders and property at the Kejetia Dubai Market.

According to him, the decision to remove sellers dealing in explosive chemicals is a proactive step that will significantly help prevent future fire outbreaks often triggered by such substances.

He noted that repeated fire incidents have caused heavy losses to traders over the years, and measures that prioritize safety must be embraced by all.

He therefore appealed to the affected sellers to cooperate fully with the Assembly and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth relocation process and promote a safer trading environment for everyone.