1 hour ago

A final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has died through electrocution in her apartment, Dailymailgh.com has reported.

Bernice Akyeama Baah, a Metallurgical Engineering student, was about showering in her rented Ayeduase apartment when the incident occurred at about 8.30pm Wednesday.

She was discovered unconscious and was rushed to the KNUST Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by medics.

Police have not yet officially revealed how the victim was electrocuted but have directed an autopsy be carried out as part of investigations.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the KNUST hospital morgue.

The Level 400 Metallurgical Engineering students are saddened over the untimely demise of their colleague.

“We express our deepest condolence to all family members and friends of Mrs Bernice Baah; we mourn with them and may her soul rest in peace,” said Matesa KNUST, a group the deceased was a member until her unfortunate death.

Mother and daughter found lifeless after being electrocuted in bathroom

A similar incident occurred the same day after the bodies of a 34-year-old mother and her two-year-old daughter were found lying lifeless in the bathroom of their Brofoyedu home, near Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

Paulina Oppong and her daughter, Christabel Kumi were confirmed dead by medics after they were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Mr Samuel Kumi, husband and father of the two respectively, had told the police that electricity supply to the house was immediately disconnected after he heard an unusual noise in the bathroom.

He went to the scene and saw his wife and daughter lying unconscious while water from the shower poured on them.

He later raised an alarm and reported the matter to the police.

Sympathizers and neighbours who heard the shocking news had been pouring into the family home in the Atwima Kwanwoma District to console him.

Bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

Source: Daily Mail GH