The College of Health Sciences (CoHS) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has formally recognized Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, for his remarkable contributions to health education, mentorship, and philanthropic initiatives.

The accolade was presented during the College’s 3rd Excellence Awards ceremony, held at the prestigious Great Hall of KNUST.

The annual awards were established to honor individuals—staff, students, and external contributors—whose dedication, innovation, and service have significantly advanced the College’s mission and visibility nationally and internationally.

Dr. Agyemang was presented with the Exceptional Individual Support and Contribution Award, highlighting his long-standing commitment to academic mentorship, community development, and health sector advancement.

His involvement with KNUST spans years of voluntary service, most notably as a guest lecturer in the Department of Public Health, where he continues to mentor emerging public health professionals.

Earlier this year, Dr. Agyemang’s philanthropic interventions made national headlines when he provided financial assistance to four postgraduate students facing challenges in paying their tuition fees.

The beneficiaries—David Mensah, Abigail Boadi, Maame Ama Poku, and Abigail A. Yankyerah—are enrolled in Health Services Planning and Management, and Health Systems Research and Management programs.

This initiative has been widely lauded as a tangible demonstration of his belief in education as a tool for national development.

The Dean of the School of Public Health, lauded Dr. Agyemang’s contributions, describing him as a “role model whose generosity and mentorship inspire both students and faculty alike.”

According to the Dean, Dr. Agyemang’s commitment embodies the ethos of KNUST, which seeks to produce globally competitive graduates who are socially responsible and service-oriented.

Receiving the award, Dr. Agyemang expressed gratitude to KNUST and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting health education and capacity-building initiatives in Ghana.

“This recognition reinforces my resolve to invest in the potential of our young people. Every student we empower today is a contributor to the nation’s future,” he said.

The Excellence Awards ceremony drew senior university administrators, deans, faculty members, students, and distinguished guests to celebrate outstanding contributions to education, research, and innovation within the College.