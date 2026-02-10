15 minutes ago

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has announced the passing of one of its students after a tragic incident over the weekend.

In a release dated Monday, February 9, 2026, the university identified the deceased as Ransford Amankwah Asomani, a Level 200 student offering a Bachelor of Science programme in Agribusiness Management.

Initial information available to university authorities indicates that the student fell from the second storey of a private hostel located at Ayeduase in the early hours of Sunday, February 8, 2026.

He was quickly conveyed to the KNUST Hospital by fellow students, with support from officers of the KNUST District Police Patrol Team.

Unfortunately, medical personnel pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Management confirmed that Mr Asomani’s family has been officially informed of the loss, while his body has been placed at the hospital mortuary to await post-mortem examination.

The university described the incident as deeply distressing and conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, friends, and the wider KNUST community.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident have commenced, led by the KNUST Police in collaboration with the university’s security services.

KNUST assured the public that updates will be communicated as soon as investigations are concluded, while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the safety, security, and welfare of all students and staff.

The statement was signed by the University Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe.