1 hour ago

The female student of KNUST Senior High School (SHS) at the center of a viral video involving Assistant Headmaster (Academic) Charles Akwasi Aidoo has publicly clarified details about her age.

Earlier, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, stated that the student was 13 years old.

She reaffirmed her ministry’s commitment to safeguarding children and vulnerable persons, warning that anyone involved in abuse would face the full force of the law.

But speaking in an interview with Adom FM News, the student disputed the age claim, stressing that she is 19 years old.

“Just tell them I am 19 years old. I was born on 21st July 2006. I’m not 13 years old,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Monday, September 29, 2025, announced the dismissal of Mr. Aidoo after the video, which captured him in a compromising situation, sparked widespread public outrage.