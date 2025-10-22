21 minutes ago

Azoumaro Vanessa Salese, a third-year Social Work student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has officially set a Guinness World Record for the longest video game marathon.

Vanessa achieved the extraordinary feat by playing Ghost of Tsushima for 56 hours, 30 minutes, and 43 seconds, surpassing her initial goal of 48 hours during the record attempt held in July.

Her accomplishment has now been verified and confirmed by the Guinness World Records team, making her the first person ever to hold the title for the longest video game marathon in the Ghost of Tsushima series.

The marathon, held at the Republic Hall Common Area on the KNUST campus, drew enthusiastic support from fellow students and a dedicated monitoring team that ensured strict adherence to Guinness World Record guidelines throughout the 56-hour session.

Vanessa’s remarkable endurance and determination have earned her widespread admiration, bringing pride to both KNUST and Ghana’s growing gaming community.

In expressing her gratitude, Vanessa thanked her supporters and hinted at plans to embark on future gaming-related projects aimed at inspiring young people to channel their passion into positive, goal-oriented pursuits.