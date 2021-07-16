1 hour ago

Some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are protesting against what they describe as exorbitant amounts being charged by private hostel owners.

They are thus calling on the government and the university management to address the situation.

Prices at hostels have ranged from GHS2,000 to over GHS5,000 for various accommodation packages per academic year.

The students lamented that the high prices are making life unbearable for them.

A team of police personnel was deployed to the school to prevent the students from demonstrating on Friday morning.

“There is no improvement or renovation [on the hostel facilities] and when you go to the gate, the roads are very bad. They take huge sums of money and do nothing to the road and do nothing to the hostel,” one student said to Citi News.

Another complained that “there is a pandemic, but our hostel manager is just charging us anyhow. How can we cope with that.”

Some of them took to social media to complain over the issue using the hashtag, #FixKnustHostelPrices.

The issue of accommodation fees has been a point of concern for the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) which called on the Ministry of Works and Housing to come up with a solution.

Source: citifmonline